Josh Giddey and the Oklahoma City Thunder take on the New Orleans Pelicans at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Giddey tallied 21 points and seven rebounds in his last game, which ended in a 124-112 win versus the Pistons.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Giddey, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (+100)

Over 15.5 (+100) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+108)

Looking to bet on one or more of Giddey's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

On the boards, the Pelicans allowed 41.8 rebounds per game last season, fifth in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 24.9 assists last year, the Pelicans were the eighth-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 12.2 made three-pointers per game last season, the Pelicans were 12th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Josh Giddey vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 33 19 7 4 1 0 0 2/13/2023 33 17 7 4 0 0 1 12/23/2022 34 20 10 6 2 1 1 11/28/2022 28 7 5 1 0 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.