Jalen Williams and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In a 124-112 win over the Pistons (his previous action) Williams posted 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Now let's examine Williams' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Pelicans

Points Prop: Over 15.5 (-111)

Over 15.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (-114)

Over 3.5 (-114) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+172)

Pelicans 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pelicans were eighth in the league last season, giving up 112.5 points per game.

Allowing 41.8 rebounds per game last year, the Pelicans were fifth in the NBA in that category.

Looking at assists, the Pelicans were eighth in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 24.9 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Pelicans were 12th in the league last season, giving up 12.2 makes per game.

Jalen Williams vs. the Pelicans

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/11/2023 37 17 4 2 0 0 3 2/13/2023 39 22 7 4 2 1 2 12/23/2022 30 11 7 3 0 0 0 11/28/2022 25 8 6 1 0 1 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.