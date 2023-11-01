How to Watch the Blues vs. Avalanche Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 1
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Colorado Avalanche will host the St. Louis Blues (who also lost their most recent game) on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.
Tune in to see the Avalanche and Blues meet on TNT, Max, and ALT2.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and ALT2
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues have one of the top defenses in the NHL, conceding 19 total goals (2.7 per game), fourth in the league.
- The Blues' 13 goals on the season (1.9 per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Blues have allowed 2.6 goals per game (18 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled just 13 goals during that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|7
|1
|4
|5
|10
|6
|54%
|Jordan Kyrou
|7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|5
|50%
|Oskar Sundqvist
|7
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|33.3%
|Jakub Vrana
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0%
|Kasperi Kapanen
|7
|1
|2
|3
|1
|5
|37.5%
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- The Avalanche have allowed 20 total goals (2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest in NHL action.
- The Avalanche's 27 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 16th in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 19 goals (2.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 27 goals during that span.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mikko Rantanen
|8
|5
|7
|12
|2
|4
|53.8%
|Cale Makar
|8
|3
|6
|9
|5
|6
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|8
|4
|3
|7
|8
|7
|40.9%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|8
|1
|5
|6
|3
|4
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|8
|2
|4
|6
|4
|4
|0%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.