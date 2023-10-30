How to Watch the Thunder vs. Pistons Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 30
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-1) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) at Paycom Center on October 30, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Pistons.
Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info
- When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Thunder vs Pistons Additional Info
|Thunder vs Pistons Odds/Over/Under
|Thunder vs Pistons Betting Trends & Stats
|Thunder vs Pistons Prediction
|Thunder vs Pistons Injury Report
Thunder Stats Insights
- The Thunder made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Pistons allowed to their opponents (48.9%).
- In games Oklahoma City shot better than 48.9% from the field, it went 22-4 overall.
- The Pistons ranked 20th in rebounding in the NBA. The Thunder finished 12th.
- Last year, the Thunder recorded only one fewer point per game (117.5) than the Pistons allowed (118.5).
- Oklahoma City had a 24-10 record last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.
Thunder Home & Away Comparison
- The Thunder put up 120.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.7 more points than they averaged in away games (114.1).
- At home, Oklahoma City allowed 1.5 fewer points per game (115.6) than in away games (117.1).
- When playing at home, the Thunder made 0.5 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than in road games (11.9). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).
Thunder Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylin Williams
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kenrich Williams
|Questionable
|Back
