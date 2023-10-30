The Detroit Pistons (2-1) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) at Paycom Center on October 30, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Pistons Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder made 46.5% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.4 percentage points lower than the Pistons allowed to their opponents (48.9%).

In games Oklahoma City shot better than 48.9% from the field, it went 22-4 overall.

The Pistons ranked 20th in rebounding in the NBA. The Thunder finished 12th.

Last year, the Thunder recorded only one fewer point per game (117.5) than the Pistons allowed (118.5).

Oklahoma City had a 24-10 record last season when scoring more than 118.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder put up 120.8 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.7 more points than they averaged in away games (114.1).

At home, Oklahoma City allowed 1.5 fewer points per game (115.6) than in away games (117.1).

When playing at home, the Thunder made 0.5 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than in road games (11.9). They also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.9%) compared to when playing on the road (34.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries