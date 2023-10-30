The Detroit Pistons (0-1), on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Paycom Center, take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0). The game starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Information

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's numbers last season were 31.4 points, 4.8 boards and 5.5 assists per game. He also sank 51% of his shots from the field.

Last season, Josh Giddey recorded an average of 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game.

Jalen Williams put up 14.1 points, 4.5 boards and 3.3 assists. He also sank 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1 treys per game.

Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists. He drained 38.8% of his shots from the field and 33% from beyond the arc, with 1.8 triples per game.

Isaiah Joe's stats last season included 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per contest. He sank 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.2 triples.

Pistons Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey's numbers last season were 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.2 assists per contest, shooting 41.6% from the field and 34.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.6 made 3-pointers.

Killian Hayes averaged 10.3 points last season, plus 6.2 assists and 2.9 boards.

Jalen Duren averaged 9.1 points last season, plus 1.1 assists and 8.9 boards.

Isaiah Stewart collected 11.3 points, 8 boards and 1.4 assists, shooting 44.2% from the floor and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Alec Burks collected 12.8 points, 2.2 assists and 3.1 boards.

Thunder vs. Pistons Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Pistons 117.5 Points Avg. 110.3 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 118.5 46.5% Field Goal % 45.4% 35.6% Three Point % 35.1%

