Thunder vs. Pistons Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 30
The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) take on the Detroit Pistons (2-1) as 5.5-point favorites on Monday, October 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSDET.
Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Pistons Score Prediction
- Prediction: Thunder 110 - Pistons 107
Thunder vs Pistons Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Pistons
- Pick ATS: Pistons (+ 5.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-3.4)
- Pick OU:
Under (226.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 216.5
Thunder Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Thunder were the fifth-best team in the league (117.5 points per game) last season. On defense, they were 19th (116.4 points allowed per game).
- Oklahoma City was 12th in the NBA in rebounds per game (43.7) and worst in rebounds allowed (46.6) last season.
- Last season the Thunder were ranked 21st in the league in assists with 24.4 per game.
- Oklahoma City was sixth in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and best in turnovers forced (16.2) last season.
- Last season, the Thunder were 15th in the league in 3-point makes (12.1 per game) and 17th in 3-point percentage (35.6%).
