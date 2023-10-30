The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-1) go head to head with the Detroit Pistons (2-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, October 30, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSDET.

In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Thunder vs. Pistons matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Thunder vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Monday, October 30, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and BSDET

BSOK and BSDET Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Thunder Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Thunder (-5.5) 226.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Thunder vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Thunder outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game last season, with a +89 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.5 points per game (fifth in NBA) and gave up 116.4 per contest (19th in league).

The Pistons had a -674 scoring differential last season, falling short by 8.2 points per game. They put up 110.3 points per game to rank 29th in the league and gave up 118.5 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.

These two teams averaged a combined 227.8 points per game last season, 1.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams put up 234.9 combined points per game last year, 8.4 more than the total for this matchup.

Oklahoma City put together a 47-34-0 ATS record last year.

Detroit compiled a 37-45-0 record against the spread last year.

Thunder and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +6600 +2500 - Pistons +50000 +25000 -

