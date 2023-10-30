Luguentz Dort plus his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face the Detroit Pistons at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Dort, in his most recent showing, had 10 points in a 128-95 loss to the Nuggets.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Dort, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Pistons

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-111)

Over 12.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+100)

Pistons 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Pistons were 27th in the NBA last year, conceding 118.5 points per contest.

The Pistons gave up 44.7 rebounds on average last season, 22nd in the league.

Conceding an average of 25.8 assists last season, the Pistons were the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Pistons gave up 12 made 3-pointers per contest last year, ninth in the league in that category.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Pistons

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/29/2023 38 20 6 1 3 0 3 11/7/2022 26 7 5 2 1 1 2

