The Arizona Diamondbacks host the Texas Rangers in Game 3 of the World Series, Monday at 8:03 PM ET, with the series tied 1-1.

The Diamondbacks will look to Brandon Pfaadt (3-9, 5.72 ERA) versus the Rangers and Max Scherzer (13-6, 3.77 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Monday, October 30, 2023

Time: 8:03 PM ET

TV: FOX

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (3-9, 5.72 ERA) vs Scherzer - TEX (13-6, 3.77 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (3-9) to the mound for his 19th start this season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in four innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.72 and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .282 in 19 games this season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Pfaadt has made 12 starts of five or more innings in 18 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 19 chances this season.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Rangers

The Rangers rank third in MLB with 881 runs scored this season. They have a .263 batting average this campaign with 233 home runs (third in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Rangers to go 9-for-21 with two doubles, four home runs and seven RBI in 4 2/3 innings this season.

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Scherzer

The Rangers are sending Scherzer (13-6) to make his 28th start of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.77 ERA and 174 strikeouts over 152 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when he tossed 2 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.

The 39-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.77, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .221 batting average against him.

Scherzer heads into this outing with 14 quality starts under his belt this year.

Scherzer has put up 22 starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Max Scherzer vs. Diamondbacks

He meets a Diamondbacks offense that ranks 14th in the league with 746 total runs scored while batting .250 as a squad. His opponent has a collective .408 slugging percentage (17th in MLB play) and has hit a total of 166 home runs (22nd in the league).

Scherzer has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on five hits while striking out nine against the Diamondbacks this season.

