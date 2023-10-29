The Denver Nuggets (2-0) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) in a matchup of Northwest Division rivals at Paycom Center on October 29, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Thunder and Nuggets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder shot 46.5% from the field, 1.3% lower than the 47.8% the Nuggets' opponents shot last season.

Oklahoma City put together a 24-11 straight up record in games it shot over 47.8% from the field.

The Thunder were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Nuggets finished 16th.

The Thunder scored an average of 117.5 points per game last year, five more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets gave up to opponents.

Oklahoma City went 31-22 last season when it scored more than 112.5 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder put up more points at home (120.8 per game) than on the road (114.1) last season.

The Thunder gave up 115.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, the Thunder knocked down fewer treys on the road (11.9 per game) than at home (12.4) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (36.9%) as well.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries