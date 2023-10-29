The Denver Nuggets (2-0) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Paycom Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: BSOK and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Nuggets -3.5 229.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City played 49 games last season that ended with over 229.5 points.
  • Last season, Thunder games resulted in an average scoring total of 233.9, which is 4.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.
  • The Thunder covered 47 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.
  • Oklahoma City was underdogs in 52 games last season and won 22 (42.3%) of those contests.
  • The Thunder had a record of 19-21, a 47.5% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +130 or more by bookmakers last season.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for Oklahoma City.

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Thunder had a lower winning percentage at home (.561, 23-17-0 record) than on the road (.585, 24-17-0).
  • Oklahoma City's games went above the over/under 63.4% of the time at home (26 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time on the road (19 of 41).
  • The Thunder's 117.5 points per game were five more than the 112.5 the Nuggets conceded.
  • Oklahoma City put together a 35-17 ATS record and were 31-22 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)

Thunder Nuggets
117.5
Points Scored (PG)
 115.8
5
NBA Rank (PPG)
 12
35-17
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 30-11
31-22
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 37-4
116.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 112.5
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 8
30-9
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 37-19
28-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 44-12

