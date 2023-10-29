The Denver Nuggets (2-0) visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) in a matchup of Northwest Division teams at Paycom Center, tipping off at 3:30 PM ET on Sunday, October 29, 2023. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has an over/under of 229.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and ALT

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -3.5 229.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

Oklahoma City played 49 games last season that ended with over 229.5 points.

Last season, Thunder games resulted in an average scoring total of 233.9, which is 4.4 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

The Thunder covered 47 times in 82 chances against the spread last year.

Oklahoma City was underdogs in 52 games last season and won 22 (42.3%) of those contests.

The Thunder had a record of 19-21, a 47.5% win rate, when they were set as an underdog of +130 or more by bookmakers last season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 43.5% chance of a victory for Oklahoma City.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

In 2022-23 against the spread, the Thunder had a lower winning percentage at home (.561, 23-17-0 record) than on the road (.585, 24-17-0).

Oklahoma City's games went above the over/under 63.4% of the time at home (26 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time on the road (19 of 41).

The Thunder's 117.5 points per game were five more than the 112.5 the Nuggets conceded.

Oklahoma City put together a 35-17 ATS record and were 31-22 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs. Nuggets Point Insights (Last Season)

Thunder Nuggets 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 35-17 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 30-11 31-22 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 37-4 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 112.5 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 30-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 37-19 28-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 44-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.