The Denver Nuggets (2-0) travel in Northwest Division action against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this year.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Thunder vs. Nuggets matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and ALT

BSOK and ALT Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nuggets Moneyline Thunder Moneyline BetMGM Nuggets (-1.5) 228.5 -130 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder vs Nuggets Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Thunder vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) was a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in league).

The Thunder averaged 117.5 points per game last season (fifth in the league) while allowing 116.4 per contest (19th in the NBA). They had a +89 scoring differential overall and outscored opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The teams combined to score 233.3 points per game last season, 4.8 more points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams surrendered 228.9 points per contest last year, 0.4 more points than the total for this game.

Denver won 45 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 37 times.

Oklahoma City covered 47 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Thunder +6600 +2500 - Nuggets +550 +250 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.