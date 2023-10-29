Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the rest of the Oklahoma City Thunder will be facing off versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 108-105 win versus the Cavaliers, Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

If you'd like to place a wager on Gilgeous-Alexander's props, we look at his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-120)

Over 28.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+116)

Over 5.5 (+116) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-122)

Over 4.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-263)

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were ranked eighth in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 112.5 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Nuggets were No. 1 in the league last year, allowing 40.8 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets gave up 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

Defensively, the Nuggets gave up 11.4 made three-pointers per game last season, third in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 37 34 5 5 1 2 0 11/23/2022 43 31 7 11 1 1 2 11/3/2022 35 37 4 3 0 0 2 10/22/2022 34 28 3 7 1 0 1

