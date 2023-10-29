The Denver Nuggets (2-0) hit the road in Northwest Division play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (2-0) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET. The Nuggets are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season.

Thunder vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Time: 3:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and ALT

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 139 - Thunder 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 1.5)

Nuggets (- 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-59.0)

Nuggets (-59.0) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 219.8

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder were led by their offense last season, as they ranked fifth-best in the NBA by averaging 117.5 points per game. They ranked 19th in the league in points allowed (116.4 per contest).

Oklahoma City, who ranked 12th in the league with 43.7 boards per game, allowed 46.6 rebounds per contest, which was worst in the NBA.

The Thunder ranked 21st in the NBA with 24.4 dimes per game.

Oklahoma City committed 12.5 turnovers per game last year (sixth-ranked in NBA), and it forced 16.2 turnovers per game (best).

With 12.1 three-pointers per game, the Thunder ranked 15th in the NBA. They sported a 35.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 17th in the league.

