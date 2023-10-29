The Oklahoma City Thunder, Luguentz Dort included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Dort, in his last game (October 27 win against the Cavaliers), produced 25 points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Dort's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-132)

Over 4.5 (-132) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-115)

Looking to bet on one or more of Dort's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Nuggets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Nuggets were eighth in the NBA last season, allowing 112.5 points per game.

The Nuggets gave up 40.8 rebounds on average last year, best in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets conceded 25.7 per game last season, ranking them 15th in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Nuggets were third in the league last year, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Luguentz Dort vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/22/2023 30 7 3 2 1 0 0 11/23/2022 37 18 7 1 3 0 0 11/3/2022 31 19 3 1 1 1 1 10/22/2022 30 13 7 4 1 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.