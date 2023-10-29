Keenan Allen against the Chicago Bears pass defense and Jaylon Johnson is a matchup to watch in Week 8, when the Chargers face the Bears at SoFi Stadium. We have stats and insights available for you in the following article.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chargers vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Sunday, October 29, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Keenan Allen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 88 14.7 5 31 12.28

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Keenan Allen vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights

Keenan Allen & the Chargers' Offense

Keenan Allen's team-high 574 yards as a receiver have come on 46 catches (out of 64 targets) with four touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Los Angeles has 1,514 (252.3 per game), 16th in the league.

The Chargers' scoring average on offense is 24 points per game, 15th in the league.

Los Angeles ranks 12th in the NFL in pass rate, averaging 35.5 pass attempts per contest (213 total pass attempts).

In the red zone, the Chargers pass the ball more often than most of the league, throwing 35 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (50% red-zone pass rate), which ranks seventh in the NFL.

Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Jaylon Johnson leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 15 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Chicago's defense has been ineffective this season, as it ranks fourth-to-last in the league with 1,800 passing yards allowed (257.1 per game).

This year, the Bears rank 29th in the NFL with 26.9 points allowed per contest, and they rank 22nd in total yards allowed with 339.4 given up per game.

Chicago has allowed one player to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Keenan Allen vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats

Keenan Allen Jaylon Johnson Rec. Targets 64 23 Def. Targets Receptions 46 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.5 11 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 574 15 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 95.7 3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 211 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 8 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.