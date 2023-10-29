Justin Watson was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 8 matchup with the Denver Broncos (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Trying to find Watson's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

In the passing game, Watson has been targeted 17 times, with season stats of 219 yards on 10 receptions (21.9 per catch) and zero TDs.

Justin Watson Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Elbow

No other receivers are on the injury list for the Chiefs.

Week 8 Injury Reports

Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info

Game Day: October 29, 2023

October 29, 2023 Game Time: 4:25 PM

4:25 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Watson 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 17 10 219 19 0 21.9

Watson Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 4 2 45 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 3 62 0 Week 3 Bears 3 2 51 0 Week 4 @Jets 1 1 5 0 Week 5 @Vikings 3 2 56 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 0 0 0

