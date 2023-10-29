Will Jerick McKinnon Play in Week 8? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Jerick McKinnon was a full participant in his most recent practice, and seems on track to play in the Kansas City Chiefs' Week 8 game against the Denver Broncos (at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at McKinnon's stats on this page.
McKinnon has season stats which include 23 rushing yards on nine carries (2.6 per attempt) and zero touchdowns, plus 14 receptions on 19 targets for 115 yards.
Jerick McKinnon Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- No other RB is on the injury list for the Chiefs.
Week 8 Injury Reports
Chiefs vs. Broncos Game Info
- Game Day: October 29, 2023
- Game Time: 4:25 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
McKinnon 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|9
|23
|0
|2.6
|19
|14
|115
|2
McKinnon Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|1
|-2
|0
|3
|24
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|2
|9
|0
|3
|19
|2
|Week 4
|@Jets
|3
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|1
|7
|0
|2
|18
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0
|0
|0
|3
|20
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|2
|2
|0
|2
|24
|0
