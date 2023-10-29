Will Isiah Pacheco Score a Touchdown Against the Broncos in Week 8?
Should you wager on Isiah Pacheco getting into the end zone in the Kansas City Chiefs' upcoming Week 8 matchup against the Denver Broncos, which starts at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime touchdown player prop this week.
Will Isiah Pacheco score a touchdown against the Broncos?
Odds to score a TD this game: -135 (Bet $13.50 to win $10 if he scores a TD)
- The team's top rusher, Pacheco, has carried the ball 100 times for 419 yards (59.9 per game), with three touchdowns.
- Pacheco has tacked on 21 catches for 163 yards (23.3 per game) and one touchdown.
- Pacheco has rushed for a touchdown in three games.
- In one of seven games this year, he has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, tallied a multiple-TD effort.
Isiah Pacheco Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Lions
|8
|23
|0
|4
|31
|0
|Week 2
|@Jaguars
|12
|70
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Bears
|15
|62
|1
|2
|16
|0
|Week 4
|@Jets
|20
|115
|1
|3
|43
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|16
|55
|1
|1
|9
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|16
|62
|0
|6
|36
|0
|Week 7
|Chargers
|13
|32
|0
|4
|28
|1
