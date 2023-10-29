How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 8
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
The Denver Broncos (2-5) host a streaking Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) squad on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. The Chiefs have won six straight games.
In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to know about how to watch this game on Fubo.
How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos
- When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:25 PM ET
- Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!
Chiefs Insights
- This year, the Chiefs put up 5.6 fewer points per game (25.4) than the Broncos surrender (31).
- The Chiefs collect 28 fewer yards per game (396.7) than the Broncos give up per outing (424.7).
- Kansas City rushes for 111.3 yards per game, 56.0 fewer than the 167.3 Denver allows per outing.
- This year, the Chiefs have turned the ball over 11 times, four more than the Broncos' takeaways (7).
Chiefs Away Performance
- The Chiefs average fewer points away from home (22.3 per game) than they do overall (25.4), and concede more (16.3 per game) than overall (15).
- The Chiefs accumulate 377.7 yards per game away from home (19 fewer than overall), and give up 312 in road games (17.4 more than overall).
- On the road, the Chiefs accumulate more rushing yards (124 per game) than they do overall (111.3). They also allow fewer rushing yards away from home (84) than they do overall (105.7).
- On the road, the Chiefs convert more third downs (50%) than they do overall (48.9%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs on the road (36.8%) than overall (37.1%).
Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Chiefs Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/8/2023
|at Minnesota
|W 27-20
|CBS
|10/12/2023
|Denver
|W 19-8
|Amazon Prime Video
|10/22/2023
|Los Angeles
|W 31-17
|CBS
|10/29/2023
|at Denver
|-
|CBS
|11/5/2023
|Miami
|-
|NFL Network
|11/20/2023
|Philadelphia
|-
|ABC/ESPN
|11/26/2023
|at Las Vegas
|-
|CBS
Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.