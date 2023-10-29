Chiefs vs. Broncos Player Props & Odds – Week 8
Isiah Pacheco will lead the Kansas City Chiefs into their matchup versus the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.
Want to place a wager on one of the top performers in this matchup between the Chiefs and the Broncos? See below for key facts and figures.
Isiah Pacheco Touchdown Odds
- Pacheco Odds to Score First TD: +480
- Pacheco Odds to Score Anytime TD: +180
Javonte Williams Touchdown Odds
- Williams Odds to Score First TD: +800
- Williams Odds to Score Anytime TD: +310
More Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|75.5 (-113)
|Patrick Mahomes II
|273.5 (-113)
|23.5 (-111)
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|-
|-
|12.5 (-112)
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|68.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|42.5 (-113)
|Kadarius Toney
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
More Broncos Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Russell Wilson
|203.5 (-113)
|16.5 (-113)
|-
|Courtland Sutton
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|Adam Trautman
|-
|-
|11.5 (-113)
|Jerry Jeudy
|-
|-
|48.5 (-113)
|Javonte Williams
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|Jaleel McLaughlin
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|-
