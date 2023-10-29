At Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, October 29, the Kansas City Chiefs play the Denver Broncos, beginning at 4:25 PM ET. The Chiefs should be victorious, according to our computer model -- continue scrolling to discover more tips regarding the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Chiefs in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Chiefs own the seventh-ranked defense this year (294.6 yards allowed per game), and they've been more effective offensively, ranking second-best with 396.7 yards per game. The Broncos' defense has been bottom-five in total defense this season, ceding 424.7 total yards per game, which ranks worst. Offensively, they rank 21st with 311 total yards per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Chiefs vs Broncos on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Chiefs (-7) Toss Up (46) Chiefs 31, Broncos 15

Place your bets on the Chiefs-Broncos matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Chiefs Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Chiefs' implied win probability is 77.8%.

Kansas City has covered five times in seven matchups with a spread this season.

The Chiefs have covered the spread twice this season (2-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point favorites.

This season, games featuring the Chiefs have gone over the point total twice.

The point total average for Chiefs games this season is 48.7, 2.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Broncos Betting Info

The moneyline for this contest implies a 26.3% chance of a victory for the Broncos.

Denver has a record of just 1-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7-point underdogs.

Denver games have hit the over four out of seven times this season.

The over/under for this game is 1.7 points higher than the average scoring total for Broncos games (44.3).

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Chiefs vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Kansas City 25.4 15 27.8 14 22.3 16.3 Denver 21.1 31 22.3 25 19.7 39

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.