Best Bets, Odds for the Chiefs vs. Broncos Game – Week 8
Check out best bets as the Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when they visit the Denver Broncos (2-5) on Sunday, October 29, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Chiefs vs. Broncos? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
When is Chiefs vs. Broncos?
- Game Date: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Time: 4:25 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- The Chiefs are the bet in this contest. They're favored by 9.2 more points in the model than BetMGM (16.2 to 7).
- The Chiefs have a 77.5% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Chiefs have won six of the seven games they were listed as the moneyline favorite this season (85.7%).
- Kansas City has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -345 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.
- This season, the Broncos have won one out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.
- Denver has played as an underdog of +275 or more once this season and lost that game.
Who will win? The Chiefs or Broncos? Head to BetMGM and make your pick!
Other Week 8 Best Bets
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Kansas City (-7)
- The Chiefs are 5-2-0 against the spread this season.
- In games it has played as 7-point favorites or more, Kansas City has an ATS record of 2-1.
- The Broncos are 1-5-1 against the spread this season.
- Denver is winless against the spread when it's 7-point underdogs or more (0-1).
Parlay your bets together on the Chiefs vs. Broncos matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (46)
- These two teams average 46.5 points per game combined (including the postseason), 0.5 more than the total of 46.
- Opponents of the two teams average a combined 46 points per game, the same as this game's over/under of 46 points.
- Kansas City has hit the over in two of seven games with a set total (28.6%).
- Out of the Broncos' seven games with a set total, four have hit the over (57.1%).
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Patrick Mahomes II Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 2.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|288.1
|15
|30.6
|0
Russell Wilson Passing Touchdowns (Our pick: 1.5/Under)
|Games
|Pass YPG
|Pass TDs
|Rush YPG
|Rush TDs
|7
|214.1
|13
|24.4
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.