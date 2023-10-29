Going into their game against the Chicago Bears (2-5), the Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) currently are monitoring 12 players on the injury report. The game kicks off at 8:20 PM on Sunday, October 29 at SoFi Stadium.

The Chargers took on the Kansas City Chiefs in their most recent game, losing 31-17.

Last time out, the Bears won 30-12 over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Los Angeles Chargers Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Austin Ekeler RB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Keenan Allen WR Back Limited Participation In Practice Josh Palmer WR Knee Questionable Rashawn Slater OT Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Trey Pipkins OT Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Deane Leonard DB Hamstring Questionable Alohi Gilman S Heel Questionable Otito Ogbonnia DT Knee Questionable Khalil Mack OLB NIR - Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Amen Ogbongbemiga LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Gerald Everett TE Hip Questionable Jalen Guyton WR Knee Questionable

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Out Nate Davis OL Ankle Out Eddie Jackson DB Foot Questionable Jaquan Brisker DB Illness Out Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Khalid Kareem DL Hip Full Participation In Practice Braxton Jones OL Neck Limited Participation In Practice Dan Feeney OL Knee Questionable Terell Smith DB Illness Out Darnell Wright OL Shoulder Did Not Participate In Practice Roschon Johnson RB Concussion Full Participation In Practice

Other Week 8 Injury Reports

Chargers vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California TV Info: NBC

Chargers Season Insights

Despite having a bottom-five defense that ranks second-worst in the NFL (406.8 yards allowed per game), the Chargers have had more success on the other side of the ball, ranking eighth in the NFL by putting up 364.2 yards per game.

The Chargers are putting up 24 points per game offensively this season (11th in NFL), and they are allowing 25.8 points per game (25th) on defense.

With 310 passing yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Chargers have had to rely on their eighth-ranked passing offense (252.3 passing yards per contest) to keep them in games.

Los Angeles is totaling 111.8 rushing yards per game on offense (16th in the NFL), and ranks 10th defensively with 96.8 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Chargers have forced 10 total turnovers (10th in NFL) this season and have turned it over five times (second in NFL) for a turnover margin of +5, seventh-ranked in the league.

Bears Season Insights

The Bears are generating 324.3 total yards per contest on offense this season (18th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 339.4 total yards per game (18th-ranked).

The Bears have not been getting things done defensively, ranking fifth-worst with 26.9 points surrendered per game. They have been more effective offensively, generating 22.6 points per contest (13th-ranked).

The Bears' defense has been bottom-five in pass defense this season, ceding 257.1 passing yards per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Offensively, they rank 27th with 183 passing yards per contest.

Chicago has been a top-five run unit on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks fifth-best in rushing yards per game (141.3) and fifth-best in rushing yards allowed per game (82.3).

The Bears have accumulated eight forced turnovers (20th in NFL) and committed 11 turnovers (21st in NFL) this season for a -3 turnover margin that ranks 23rd in the NFL.

Chargers vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chargers (-8.5)

Chargers (-8.5) Moneyline: Chargers (-450), Bears (+340)

Chargers (-450), Bears (+340) Total: 46.5 points

