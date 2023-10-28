The No. 7 Texas Longhorns (6-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the BYU Cougars (5-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. The Cougars will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this contest is 50.5 points.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Texas vs. BYU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Texas vs. BYU Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

ABC City: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas vs. BYU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Texas vs. BYU Betting Trends

Texas is 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Longhorns have not covered the spread when favored by 19.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

BYU has compiled a 3-2-0 ATS record so far this season.

Texas & BYU 2023 Futures Odds

Texas To Win the National Champ. +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200 To Win the Big 12 +110 Bet $100 to win $110 BYU To Win the Big 12 +20000 Bet $100 to win $20000

