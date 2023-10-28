The Nicholls State Colonels (3-3) hit the road to meet the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (3-4) at Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Nicholls State ranks 80th in the FCS with 334.3 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 75th in total defense (364.2 yards allowed per contest). Southeast Missouri State ranks 33rd in total yards per game (395.3), but it has been less effective defensively, ranking 12th-worst in the FCS with 441.7 total yards surrendered per contest.

Read below where we dive into all of the info you need before this contest starts, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southeast Missouri State vs. Nicholls State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Thibodaux, Louisiana

Thibodaux, Louisiana Venue: Manning Field at John L. Guidry Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Southeast Missouri State vs. Nicholls State Key Statistics

Southeast Missouri State Nicholls State 395.3 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.3 (106th) 441.7 (113th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.2 (28th) 111.6 (96th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 132.3 (75th) 283.7 (11th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 202 (63rd) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (124th) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (1st)

Southeast Missouri State Stats Leaders

Paxton DeLaurent has thrown for 1,792 yards on 159-of-246 passing with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 75 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Geno Hess is his team's leading rusher with 112 carries for 552 yards, or 78.9 per game. He's found the end zone seven times on the ground, as well. Hess has also chipped in with 22 catches for 181 yards.

Ryan Flournoy has totaled 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 575 (82.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has four touchdowns.

Damoriea Vick has 49 receptions (on 58 targets) for a total of 485 yards (69.3 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jack Clinkenbeard has racked up 240 reciving yards (34.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Nicholls State Stats Leaders

Pat McQuaide has recorded 1,210 yards (201.7 ypg) on 104-of-179 passing with five touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Collin Guggenheim has 411 rushing yards on 98 carries with six touchdowns.

Jaylon Spears has collected 295 yards on 47 carries, scoring three times.

Neno Lemay's leads his squad with 324 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 30 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

David Robinson Jr. has caught 13 passes for 216 yards (36 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Terry Matthews has racked up 11 catches for 201 yards, an average of 33.5 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nicholls State or Southeast Missouri State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.