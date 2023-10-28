The Nicholls State Colonels are expected to win their game against the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 28, based on our computer projections. If you're seeking additional projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Nicholls State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Nicholls State (-3.3) 51.7 Nicholls State 27, Southeast Missouri State 24

Southeast Missouri State Betting Info (2023)

The Redhawks have covered the spread once in three opportunities this season.

One of the Redhawks' three games with a set total has hit the over (33.3%).

Nicholls State Betting Info (2022)

The Colonels had a record of just 1-9-0 against the spread last season.

Colonels games went over the point total four out of 10 times last season.

Redhawks vs. Colonels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nicholls State 22.2 23.2 31.0 22.5 17.8 23.5 Southeast Missouri State 29.1 26.9 35.0 20.3 24.8 31.8

