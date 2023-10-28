Louisville vs. Duke: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 28
The No. 18 Louisville Cardinals (6-1), with the 15th-ranked run defense in the country, will host the No. 20 Duke Blue Devils (5-2) and the 19th-ranked running game, on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Blue Devils are 4.5-point underdogs. An over/under of 46 points has been set for the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Louisville vs. Duke matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Louisville vs. Duke Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Louisville, Kentucky
- Venue: L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium
Louisville vs. Duke Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Louisville Moneyline
|Duke Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Louisville (-4.5)
|46
|-200
|+165
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Louisville (-4.5)
|46.5
|-194
|+160
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Louisville vs. Duke Betting Trends
- Louisville is 3-3-1 ATS this season.
- The Cardinals have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Duke is 4-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Blue Devils have covered the spread once when an underdog by 4.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).
Louisville & Duke 2023 Futures Odds
|Louisville
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Duke
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
