The Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) hit the road for an OVC showdown against the Lindenwood Lions (3-4) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Hale Stadium.

Tennessee State is compiling 24.1 points per game on offense (62nd in the FCS), and ranks 29th on the other side of the ball with 21.7 points allowed per game. Lindenwood is generating 378.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (43rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 396.6 total yards per game (100th-ranked).

Lindenwood vs. Tennessee State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Hale Stadium

Lindenwood vs. Tennessee State Key Statistics

Lindenwood Tennessee State 378.6 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 314.1 (95th) 396.6 (92nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 331.4 (38th) 172.0 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.0 (43rd) 206.6 (59th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.1 (110th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Lindenwood Stats Leaders

Cole Dugger has recored 1,086 passing yards, or 155.1 per game, so far this season. He has completed 54.8% of his passes and has thrown 10 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 21.1 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

Robert Giaimo has rushed for 440 yards on 81 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Justin Williams has collected 238 yards (on 41 attempts) with two touchdowns.

Jeff Caldwell's 519 receiving yards (74.1 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 28 catches on 23 targets with seven touchdowns.

Spencer Redd has caught 12 passes and compiled 251 receiving yards (35.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Chase Lanckriet's 13 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 211 yards (30.1 ypg) and one touchdown.

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has recorded 642 yards (91.7 ypg) on 62-of-124 passing with four touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 134 rushing yards (19.1 ypg) on 39 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Jalen Rouse has 358 rushing yards on 87 carries with two touchdowns.

Jordan Gant has been handed the ball 79 times this year and racked up 345 yards (49.3 per game) with seven touchdowns.

Chevalier Brenson's team-leading 188 yards as a receiver have come on 16 catches (out of 14 targets) with one touchdown.

Dashon Davis has hauled in eight receptions totaling 171 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Dayron Johnson has a total of 168 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 17 throws.

