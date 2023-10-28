The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0), who have college football's fourth-ranked scoring offense, square off against the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) and their 21st-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Sooners are 9.5-point favorites. The total is 65.5 points for this matchup.

Offensively, Oklahoma has been a top-25 unit, ranking seventh-best in the FBS by putting up 496.9 yards per game. The defense ranks 55th (359.9 yards allowed per game). Kansas' offense has been thriving, putting up 35.4 points per game (21st-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 84th by allowing 27.4 points per game.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) TV Channel: FOX

Oklahoma vs Kansas Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Oklahoma -9.5 -110 -110 65.5 -110 -110 -375 +290

Kansas Recent Performance

The Jayhawks are playing poorly right now both offensively and defensively -- accumulating 416.7 yards per game in their past three games (-29-worst in college football), and allowing 528.7 per game (-6-worst).

The Jayhawks are scoring 32.3 points per game in their past three games (61st in college football), and giving up 33.7 per game (-85-worst).

Kansas is gaining 212.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (-3-worst in the nation), and allowing 276.7 per game (-94-worst).

The Jayhawks are 51st in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (204.3), and -120-worst in rushing yards conceded (252).

The Jayhawks have one win against the spread, and are 3-0 overall, over their past three contests.

In Kansas' past three games, it has hit the over twice.

Kansas Betting Records & Stats

Kansas is 3-4-0 against the spread this year.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Out of Kansas' seven games with a set total, four have hit the over (57.1%).

Kansas has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.

Kansas has played as an underdog of +290 or more once this season and lost that game.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean leads Kansas with 913 yards on 62-of-95 passing with nine touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 93 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 27 carries.

Devin Neal has rushed for 659 yards on 90 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground. He's also added 17 catches, totaling 184 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has compiled 437 yards on 68 carries with six touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has registered 25 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 324 (46.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has one touchdown.

Quentin Skinner has put together a 264-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 14 passes on 23 targets.

Mason Fairchild's 27 targets have resulted in 18 grabs for 255 yards and two touchdowns.

Austin Booker has five sacks to lead the team, and also has six TFL and 31 tackles.

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas' leading tackler, has 46 tackles, four TFL, and one interception this year.

Jacobee Bryant leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 21 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended.

