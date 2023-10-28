The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) and their 13th-ranked scoring defense will visit the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) and the 21st-ranked scoring offense on Saturday, October 28, 2023. The Jayhawks are , by 9.5 points. The over/under is 65.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Oklahoma vs. Kansas matchup.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Week 9 Odds

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends

Kansas has put together a 3-4-0 record against the spread this year.

The Jayhawks have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.

Oklahoma has compiled a 6-1-0 record against the spread this season.

The Sooners are 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.

Kansas 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.