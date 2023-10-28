The No. 6 Oklahoma Sooners (7-0) play a familiar opponent when they visit the Kansas Jayhawks (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS) in a Big 12 showdown.

Oklahoma has the 55th-ranked defense this year (359.9 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on offense, ranking seventh-best with a tally of 496.9 yards per game. Kansas ranks 28th with 443.1 total yards per game on offense, and it ranks 95th with 396.1 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Venue: David Booth Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, KS)

Kansas vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

Kansas Oklahoma 443.1 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 496.9 (16th) 396.1 (77th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 359.9 (46th) 212 (13th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 168.3 (52nd) 231.1 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.6 (7th) 7 (25th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (5th) 9 (78th) Takeaways (Rank) 15 (10th)

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jason Bean has recored 913 passing yards, or 130.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 65.3% of his passes and has collected nine touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 13.3 rushing yards per game.

Devin Neal is his team's leading rusher with 90 carries for 659 yards, or 94.1 per game. He's found the end zone six times on the ground, as well. Neal has also chipped in with 17 catches for 184 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has been given 68 carries and totaled 437 yards with six touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has totaled 25 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 324 (46.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has one touchdown.

Quentin Skinner has caught 14 passes and compiled 264 receiving yards (37.7 per game) with two touchdowns.

Mason Fairchild's 18 receptions (on 27 targets) have netted him 255 yards (36.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has 2,131 passing yards for Oklahoma, completing 71.2% of his passes and recording 19 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 230 rushing yards (32.9 ypg) on 53 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Marcus Major has racked up 308 yards on 78 carries while finding the end zone one time.

Tawee Walker has been handed the ball 53 times this year and racked up 239 yards (34.1 per game) with four touchdowns.

Jalil Farooq's team-leading 438 yards as a receiver have come on 23 receptions (out of 33 targets) with two touchdowns.

Andrel Anthony has put up a 429-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 27 passes on 36 targets.

Nic Anderson's 16 catches have turned into 387 yards and eight touchdowns.

