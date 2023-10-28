The Houston Cougars (3-4) are 17.5-point underdogs in a road Big 12 matchup with the Kansas State Wildcats (5-2) on Saturday, October 28, 2023 at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. The over/under for the outing is set at 59.5.

Kansas State has been thriving on both offense and defense, ranking 14th-best in scoring offense (36.9 points per game) and 19th-best in scoring defense (18.1 points allowed per game). Houston has been sputtering defensively, ranking 21st-worst with 31.3 points given up per game. It has been better on the other side of the ball, compiling 28.9 points per contest (69th-ranked).

Kansas State vs. Houston Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 28, 2023

Saturday, October 28, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Manhattan, Kansas

Manhattan, Kansas Venue: Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium

Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium TV Channel: ESPN2

Kansas State vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kansas State -17.5 -110 -110 59.5 -110 -110 -900 +600

Kansas State Recent Performance

The Wildcats have been a bottom-25 offensive unit over their last three games, registering 464.7 total yards per game during that stretch (-5-worst). They've been more successful on defense, ceding 397.3 total yards per game (84th).

The Wildcats rank 50th in scoring offense (33.3 points per game) and 37th in scoring defense (17.7 points per game allowed) over their last three games.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for Kansas State, who ranks -39-worst in passing offense (186.3 passing yards per game) and -42-worst in passing defense (241 passing yards per game allowed) over its last three games.

While the Wildcats' run defense ranks -17-worst in rushing yards allowed per game over the last three contests (156.3), they rank fifth-best offensively (278.3 rushing yards per game) over that stretch.

In their past three contests, the Wildcats have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Kansas State has hit the over once in its past three contests.

Kansas State Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Kansas State has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread.

The Wildcats have been favored by 17.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

Kansas State games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (57.1%).

Kansas State has won 60% of the games this season when it was the moneyline favorite (3-2).

Kansas State has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

The Wildcats have a 90.0% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Kansas State Stats Leaders

Will Howard has 1,464 passing yards for Kansas State, completing 61.6% of his passes and recording 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 289 rushing yards (41.3 ypg) on 45 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

DJ Giddens has compiled 626 rushing yards on 103 carries, scoring five touchdowns. He's also added 215 yards (30.7 per game) on 19 catches with one touchdown.

Treshaun Ward has carried the ball 78 times for 434 yards (62 per game) and two touchdowns.

Ben Sinnott has hauled in 26 catches for 358 yards (51.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Phillip Brooks has caught 34 passes while averaging 50.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Khalid Duke has collected five sacks to lead the team, while also recording six TFL and 12 tackles.

Austin Moore is the team's tackle leader this year. He's collected 43 tackles, six TFL, and 1.5 sacks.

Kobe Savage has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 36 tackles, two TFL, and two passes defended.

