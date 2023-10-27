The Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) hit the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) on October 27, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder Stats Insights

The Thunder's 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.3 percentage points lower than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (46.8%).

Oklahoma City went 25-16 when it shot higher than 46.8% from the field.

The Thunder were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA, while the Cavaliers finished 20th.

The Thunder scored an average of 117.5 points per game last year, 10.6 more points than the 106.9 the Cavaliers gave up to opponents.

Oklahoma City went 36-30 last season when it scored more than 106.9 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Home & Away Comparison

The Thunder put up more points at home (120.8 per game) than away (114.1) last season.

The Thunder gave up fewer points at home (115.6 per game) than on the road (117.1) last season.

The Thunder made more 3-pointers at home (12.4 per game) than away (11.9) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.9%) than away (34.3%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Injuries