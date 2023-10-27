Thunder vs. Cavaliers Injury Report Today - October 27
See the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Thunder prepare for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM ET.
Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kenrich Williams
|PF
|Out
|Back
|Jaylin Williams
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Darius Garland: Questionable (Hamstring), Dean Wade: Questionable (Illness), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Jarrett Allen: Out (Ankle)
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSOK
Thunder vs. Cavaliers Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Cavaliers
|-4.5
|227.5
