See the injury report for the Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Thunder prepare for their matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, October 27 at 7:30 PM ET.

Thunder vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out Back Jaylin Williams PF Out Hamstring

Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today

Cavaliers Injuries: Darius Garland: Questionable (Hamstring), Dean Wade: Questionable (Illness), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Jarrett Allen: Out (Ankle)

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSOK

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Thunder vs. Cavaliers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Cavaliers -4.5 227.5

