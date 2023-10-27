Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates will take the court versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Gilgeous-Alexander tallied 31 points, 10 assists and two blocks in his last game, which ended in a 124-104 win against the Bulls.

In this piece we'll break down Gilgeous-Alexander's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Points Prop: Over 28.5 (-115)

Over 28.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+100)

Over 5.5 (+100) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-159)

Over 4.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+164)

Cavaliers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Cavaliers gave up 106.9 points per game last year, best in the league.

The Cavaliers were the second-ranked squad in the league last season, conceding 41.2 rebounds per game.

Giving up an average of 23.0 assists last season, the Cavaliers were the best squad in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Cavaliers were second in the NBA last season, giving up 11.3 makes per game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/27/2023 35 35 5 8 1 1 2 12/10/2022 31 23 2 3 0 0 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.