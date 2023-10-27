In the upcoming contest against the Vancouver Canucks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, can we count on Marco Scandella to light the lamp for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Marco Scandella score a goal against the Canucks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Scandella stats and insights

Scandella is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not played against the Canucks yet this season.

Scandella has no points on the power play.

Canucks defensive stats

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canucks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.2 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Blues vs. Canucks game info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

