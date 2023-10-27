Justin Faulk will be on the ice when the St. Louis Blues and Vancouver Canucks play at 10:00 PM ET on Friday, October 27, 2023. Fancy a bet on Faulk? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Justin Faulk vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Faulk Season Stats Insights

Faulk's plus-minus rating this season, in 23:19 per game on the ice, is +1.

Through six games this season, Faulk has yet to score a goal.

Faulk has recorded a point in one of six games playedthis year.

Faulk has yet to register two or more assists in a game this season out of the six games he's played.

Faulk has an implied probability of 41.7% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Faulk has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Faulk Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have conceded 15 goals in total (2.5 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+8) ranks fifth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 6 Games 3 1 Points 3 0 Goals 1 1 Assists 2

