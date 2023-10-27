If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Jackson County, Missouri, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Missouri This Week

Jackson County, Missouri High School Football Games This Week

Odessa High School at Lone Jack High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 27

7:00 PM CT on October 27 Location: Lone Jack, MO

Lone Jack, MO How to Stream: Watch Here

North Kansas City High School at William Chrisman High School