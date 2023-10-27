The Florida Atlantic Owls (3-4) face a fellow AAC opponent when they visit the Charlotte 49ers (2-5) on Friday, October 27, 2023 at Jerry Richardson Stadium.

Florida Atlantic is totaling 24.1 points per game offensively this year (91st in the FBS), and is surrendering 25 points per game (65th) on the other side of the ball. Charlotte has been sputtering on offense, ranking second-worst in the FBS with 14.6 points per game. It has been better on defense, allowing 22.7 points per contest (48th-ranked).

Below in this article, we will give all the info you need to know about how to view this game on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Game Info

Date: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 9 Games

Florida Atlantic vs. Charlotte Key Statistics

Florida Atlantic Charlotte 350.1 (104th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 307 (125th) 399 (81st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 345.1 (38th) 122.4 (103rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 140.6 (88th) 227.7 (68th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.4 (117th) 13 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (89th) 13 (20th) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (118th)

Florida Atlantic Stats Leaders

Daniel Richardson has racked up 1,044 yards (149.1 ypg) on 116-of-183 passing with five touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Larry McCammon III, has carried the ball 96 times for 472 yards (67.4 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 18 passes for 156 yards.

Kobe Lewis has been handed the ball 40 times this year and racked up 211 yards (30.1 per game) with one touchdown.

LaJohntay Wester's team-leading 636 yards as a receiver have come on 66 receptions (out of 85 targets) with three touchdowns.

Tony Johnson has hauled in 24 receptions totaling 270 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Je'Quan Burton has compiled 15 grabs for 193 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Charlotte Stats Leaders

Trexler Ivey leads Charlotte with 601 yards on 49-of-86 passing with two touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Jalon Jones is his team's leading rusher with 90 carries for 446 yards, or 63.7 per game. He's found paydirt four times on the ground, as well.

Terron Kellman has run for 192 yards across 41 attempts.

Jack Hestera has collected 23 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 286 (40.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 38 times and has two touchdowns.

Jairus Mack has collected 213 receiving yards (30.4 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Colin Weber's 16 catches (on 22 targets) have netted him 188 yards (26.9 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Florida Atlantic or Charlotte gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.