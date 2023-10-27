The Vancouver Canucks (4-2) take on the St. Louis Blues (3-2-1) at Rogers Arena on Friday, October 27 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+ and BSMW, with both teams fresh off a win. The Canucks knocked off the Nashville Predators 3-2 in their last game, while the Blues are coming off a 3-0 win over the Calgary Flames.

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

When: Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, October 27, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Canucks (-190) Blues (+155) 6 Canucks (-1.5)

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have been listed as an underdog five times this season, and won three of those games.

St. Louis has played as a moneyline underdog of +155 or longer two times this season, and split 1-1.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 39.2% chance of victory for the Blues.

St. Louis has played three games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Blues vs Canucks Additional Info

Blues vs. Canucks Rankings

Canucks Total (Rank) Blues Total (Rank) 23 (13th) Goals 13 (30th) 15 (6th) Goals Allowed 14 (4th) 6 (10th) Power Play Goals 1 (31st) 5 (15th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 4 (12th)

Blues Advanced Stats

The Blues have the league's 30th-ranked scoring offense (13 total goals, 2.2 per game).

The Blues have given up only 2.3 goals per game, 14 total, the fourth-fewest among league teams.

Their 18th-ranked goal differential is -1.

