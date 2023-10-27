The St. Louis Blues' (2-2-1) injury report has two players listed as they ready for a Friday, October 27 matchup with the Vancouver Canucks (4-2) at Rogers Arena, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Vancouver Canucks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Guillaume Brisebois D Out Upper Body Teddy Blueger C Out Leg

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Canucks Game Info

Game Day: Friday, October 27, 2023

Friday, October 27, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

ESPN+ and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Vancouver, British Columbia

Vancouver, British Columbia Arena: Rogers Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 10 goals on the season (two per game) rank them 31st in the NHL.

St. Louis allows 2.8 goals per game (14 total), the fourth-fewest in the league.

Their -4 goal differential is 24th in the league.

Canucks Season Insights

Vancouver's 23 total goals (3.8 per game) make it the 13th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its goal differential (+8) makes the team fifth-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues vs. Canucks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Canucks (-185) Blues (+150) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.