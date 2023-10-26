How to Watch the Blues vs. Flames Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 26
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Having lost three straight, the Calgary Flames welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Check out the Flames-Blues matchup on ESPN+ and BSMW.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues give up 2.8 goals per game (14 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.
- The Blues have 10 goals this season (two per game), 31st in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up just 2.6 goals per game (13 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged just two goals per game (10 total) over that stretch.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Robert Thomas
|5
|1
|3
|4
|8
|5
|54.6%
|Jordan Kyrou
|5
|1
|2
|3
|3
|4
|33.3%
|Jakub Vrana
|5
|1
|2
|3
|1
|2
|0%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|-
|Kasperi Kapanen
|5
|0
|2
|2
|1
|3
|33.3%
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames rank 29th in goals against, allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.
- The Flames' 17 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On the defensive side, the Flames have given up 23 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (17 total) during that time.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Lindholm
|7
|2
|4
|6
|2
|1
|58.8%
|Andrew Mangiapane
|7
|3
|3
|6
|2
|1
|-
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|7
|2
|2
|4
|4
|2
|-
|Adam Ruzicka
|7
|2
|2
|4
|1
|0
|64.3%
|Noah Hanifin
|7
|0
|4
|4
|4
|1
|-
