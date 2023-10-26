Having lost three straight, the Calgary Flames welcome in the St. Louis Blues on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.

Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSMW

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta

Blues vs Flames Additional Info

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues give up 2.8 goals per game (14 in total), the sixth-fewest in the NHL.

The Blues have 10 goals this season (two per game), 31st in the NHL.

Over on the defensive end, the Blues have given up just 2.6 goals per game (13 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged just two goals per game (10 total) over that stretch.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Robert Thomas 5 1 3 4 8 5 54.6% Jordan Kyrou 5 1 2 3 3 4 33.3% Jakub Vrana 5 1 2 3 1 2 0% Pavel Buchnevich 3 1 1 2 3 1 - Kasperi Kapanen 5 0 2 2 1 3 33.3%

Flames Stats & Trends

The Flames rank 29th in goals against, allowing 25 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

The Flames' 17 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 19th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On the defensive side, the Flames have given up 23 goals (3.3 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (17 total) during that time.

Flames Key Players