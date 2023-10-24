The Phoenix Suns are just 1.5-point underdogs against the Golden State Warriors in the season opener for both teams at Chase Center on Tuesday, October 24, 2023. The game tips at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The point total for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Warriors vs. Suns Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, October 24, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: TNT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Warriors -1.5 232.5

Warriors Betting Records & Stats

In 47 games last season, Golden State and its opponents scored more than 232.5 total points.

Golden State games had an average of 236.1 points last season, 3.6 more than the over/under for this game.

Golden State compiled a 39-43-0 ATS record last year.

Golden State went 37-22 in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite last season (winning 62.7% of those games).

The Warriors went 37-22 last year (winning 62.7% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -115 or shorter.

The Warriors have a 53.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Suns Betting Records & Stats

Phoenix played 30 games last season that had more than 232.5 combined points scored.

Games involving the Suns last year averaged 225.2 points per game, a 7.3-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

The Suns won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 38 times.

Phoenix was underdogs in 28 games last season and won eight (28.6%) of those contests.

Last season, the Suns won eight of their 27 games, or 29.6%, when they were an underdog by at least -105 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 51.2% chance of a victory for Phoenix.

Warriors vs Suns Additional Info

Additional Warriors Insights & Trends

The Warriors had a better record against the spread when playing at home (27-14-0) than they did in away games (12-29-0) last season.

In terms of point totals, the Warriors hit the over less consistently when playing at home last year, as they eclipsed the total 17 times in 41 opportunities (41.5%). In road games, they hit the over 28 times in 41 opportunities (68.3%).

Last season the Warriors averaged 7.3 more points (118.9 per game) than the Suns conceded (111.6).

Golden State had a 34-28 record versus the spread and were 39-23 overall when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Additional Suns Insights & Trends

The Suns performed better against the spread at home (22-19-0) than away (21-19-0) last season.

In 2022-23, a lower percentage of Phoenix's games finished above the over/under at home (46.3%, 19 of 41) than away (56.1%, 23 of 41).

The Suns' 113.6 points per game were just 3.5 fewer points than the 117.1 the Warriors allowed.

When scoring more than 117.1 points, Phoenix went 21-7 versus the spread and 22-7 overall.

Warriors vs. Suns Point Insights (Last Season)

Warriors Suns 118.9 Points Scored (PG) 113.6 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 17 34-28 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 21-7 39-23 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 22-7 117.1 Points Allowed (PG) 111.6 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 6 25-8 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 38-22 28-5 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 43-17

