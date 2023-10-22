Travis Kelce will be running routes against the worst passing defense in the league when his Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Kelce's 36 receptions have yielded a team-high 346 yards (69.2 per game) and three TDs this season. He has been targeted on 46 occasions.

Kelce vs. the Chargers

Kelce vs the Chargers (since 2021): 4 GP / 115.2 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 115.2 REC YPG / REC TD Los Angeles has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Chargers have surrendered a TD pass to seven opposing players this year.

Los Angeles has allowed one player to grab at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 289 passing yards per game given up by the Chargers defense makes them the NFL's worst pass defense.

The Chargers' defense is ranked 14th in the NFL with eight passing TDs conceded so far this season.

Travis Kelce Receiving Props vs. the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 72.5 (-111)

Kelce Receiving Insights

In one of five games this season (20.0%), Kelce has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet.

Kelce has been targeted on 46 of his team's 230 passing attempts this season (20.0% target share).

He is averaging 7.5 yards per target (60th in league play), picking up 346 yards on 46 passes thrown his way.

Kelce has posted a touchdown catch in three of five games this year, but had only one TD in each of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

With eight red zone targets, Kelce has been on the receiving end of 20.5% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

Kelce's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 9 TAR / 9 REC / 124 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 11 TAR / 10 REC / 67 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 9 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 8 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 9 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

