When Noah Gray suits up for the Kansas City Chiefs in their Week 7 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers (on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), will he score a touchdown? Before placing any wagers, let's take a closer look at his anytime TD player prop in the piece below.

Will Noah Gray score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32 if he scores a TD)

Gray has reeled in 12 passes (17 targets) for 147 yards (24.5 per game), and he has one TD this year.

Gray, in six games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

Noah Gray Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0 Week 4 @Jets 3 1 34 1 Week 5 @Vikings 2 2 21 0 Week 6 Broncos 2 2 14 0

