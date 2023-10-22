Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco will face a middle-of-the-pack run defense in Week 7 (Sunday at 4:25 PM ET), versus the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers are ranked 14th in terms of rushing yards allowed, at 102.6 per game.

Pacheco has taken a team-high 87 rushing attempts for 387 total yards (64.5 ypg). He has scored three rushing TDs. Pacheco has added 17 receptions for 135 yards, good for 22.5 yards per game.

Pacheco vs. the Chargers

Pacheco vs the Chargers (since 2021): 2 GP / 56.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

2 GP / 56.5 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD No player has put up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game against the Chargers in the 2023 season.

Six opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Los Angeles this year.

No player has rushed two or more TDs against the Chargers this season.

Pacheco will square off against the NFL's 14th-ranked run defense this week. The Chargers allow 102.6 yards on the ground per contest.

The Chargers' defense ranks 22nd in the league with six rushing TDs conceded so far this season.

Isiah Pacheco Rushing Props vs. the Chargers

Rushing Yards: 62.5 (-111)

Pacheco Rushing Insights

Pacheco has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in three games (50.0%) out of six opportunities.

The Chiefs have passed 58.2% of the time and run 41.8% this season. They rank eighth in the NFL in scoring.

He has handled 52.7% of his team's 165 rushing attempts this season (87).

Pacheco has run for a touchdown in three games this season, but has not scored more than one in a single game.

He has three total touchdowns this season (20.0% of his team's 15 offensive TDs).

He has 19 carries in the red zone (61.3% of his team's 31 red zone rushes).

Isiah Pacheco Receiving Props vs the Chargers

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-118)

Pacheco Receiving Insights

Pacheco, in four of six games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Pacheco has been targeted on 19 of his team's 230 passing attempts this season (8.3% target share).

He has 135 receiving yards on 19 targets to rank 72nd in NFL play with 7.1 yards per target.

Having played six games this season, Pacheco has not had a TD reception.

With three red zone targets, Pacheco has been on the receiving end of 7.7% of his team's 39 red zone pass attempts.

Pacheco's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Broncos 10/12/2023 Week 6 16 ATT / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 6 REC / 36 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 10/8/2023 Week 5 16 ATT / 55 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 10/1/2023 Week 4 20 ATT / 115 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 9/24/2023 Week 3 15 ATT / 62 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 9/17/2023 Week 2 12 ATT / 70 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

