Chiefs vs. Chargers Player Props & Odds – Week 7
The Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET, in a battle between two star pass-catchers in Travis Kelce and Keenan Allen.
Several of the top contributors for the Chiefs and the Chargers will have player props available for this contest.
Travis Kelce Touchdown Odds
- Kelce Odds to Score First TD: +550
- Kelce Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
Austin Ekeler Touchdown Odds
- Ekeler Odds to Score First TD: +600
- Ekeler Odds to Score Anytime TD: +210
More Chiefs Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Noah Gray
|-
|-
|14.5 (-113)
|Travis Kelce
|-
|-
|75.5 (-113)
|Patrick Mahomes II
|284.5 (-113)
|24.5 (-120)
|-
|Jerick McKinnon
|-
|-
|16.5 (-113)
|Skyy Moore
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Isiah Pacheco
|-
|64.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|Rashee Rice
|-
|-
|39.5 (-113)
|Kadarius Toney
|-
|-
|28.5 (-113)
More Chargers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Gerald Everett
|-
|-
|25.5 (-113)
|Austin Ekeler
|-
|52.5 (-113)
|33.5 (-113)
|Keenan Allen
|-
|-
|77.5 (-113)
|Justin Herbert
|259.5 (-113)
|14.5 (-113)
|-
|Josh Palmer
|-
|-
|46.5 (-113)
|Quentin Johnston
|-
|-
|18.5 (-113)
