Big Ten action features the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) and the Illinois Fighting Illini (3-4) on Saturday, October 21, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL). The betting information predicts a close game, with the Badgers favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is 42.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wisconsin vs. Illinois matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 21, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Champaign, Illinois
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Champaign, IL)

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Illinois Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-2.5) 42.5 -135 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-2.5) 42.5 -138 +115 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 8 Odds

Wisconsin vs. Illinois Betting Trends

  • Wisconsin has covered twice in five games with a spread this season.
  • The Badgers have covered the spread twice this season (2-3 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
  • Illinois has won just one game against the spread this year.
  • The Fighting Illini have covered the spread once when an underdog by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

Wisconsin & Illinois 2023 Futures Odds

Wisconsin
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big Ten +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200
Illinois
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big Ten +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.