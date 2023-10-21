SoCon teams were in action for one game in the Week 8 college football slate. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

East Tennessee State vs. Chattanooga

Week 8 SoCon Results

Chattanooga 34 East Tennessee State 3

Chattanooga Leaders

  • Passing: Chase Artopoeus (17-for-24, 249 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Gino Appleberry Jr. (20 ATT, 71 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Jamoi Mayes (0 TAR, 5 REC, 92 YDS, 2 TDs)

East Tennessee State Leaders

  • Passing: William Riddle (8-for-25, 46 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Bryson Irby (18 ATT, 82 YDS)
  • Receiving: Tommy Winton, III (0 TAR, 4 REC, 36 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

ChattanoogaEast Tennessee State
418Total Yards120
259Passing Yards46
159Rushing Yards74
2Turnovers1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's SoCon Games

Chattanooga Mocs at VMI Keydets

  • Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Alumni Memorial Field at Foster Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

East Tennessee State Buccaneers at Furman Paladins

  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Paladin Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Mercer Bears at Western Carolina Catamounts

  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Bob Waters Field at E.J. Whitmire Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Citadel Bulldogs at Samford Bulldogs

  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, October 28
  • Venue: Seibert Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live stream: ESPN+
  • Favorite: -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.